Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Mary Elsie Estes Zangmeister


1924 - 2019
Mary Elsie Estes Zangmeister Obituary
Mary Elsie Estes Zangmeister

Louisville - Zangmeister, Mary Elsie Estes 95, passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born March 16, 1924 daughter of the late Wesley and Virginia (Peden) Wells in Barren County, KY.

She was a member of Middletown Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Daughters of American Revolution John Marshall Chapter, and National Society of Colonial Dames XVIII Century John Combs Chapter. She was a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House, Louisville Genealogical Society, and a former member of the Joyous Singers. She was also an avid UL basketball and football fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Herbert D. Estes; second husband, Robert L. Zangmeister; son, William "Bill" Estes; sisters, Ruth Treadway and Frances Isenberg; and step-daughter, Gloria Carricato.

She is survived by her son, Donald Estes; daughter, Marjorie Best; sister; step-son, Robert Zangmeister; grandchildren, Brandon Best, Kimberly Estes Reinisch, Caroline Estes, and William Estes; great-grandchildren, Angel James Best, Owen and Oliver Reinisch; 7 step-grandchildren; and 1 step-great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Daughters of the American Revolution or Sons of the American Revolution
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
