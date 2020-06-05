Mary Emily McCauley
1940 - 2020
Mary Emily McCauley

Louisville - 80, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was born April 24, 1940 to the late Francis DeSales and Mary Jane Blanton McCauley in Dant Station, Ky.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Leonard Daily, Rev. Charles Borgia McCauley, Mary Rita Goss, Joseph Edwin McCauley, Regina Christina Arnett, Carolina Ann Baumert, and Thomas Gerald McCauley.

Survivors include her sisters, Mary Grace McClure and Patricia Ann Watkins, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane Louisville, KY 40220 with burial to follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Lanesville, IN

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
