Mary Emma Brown
Mary Emma Brown

Louisville - Mary Emma Brown 95, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert E. Brown and siblings Joe Clark and Mary Louise Clark. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Robert "Bob" Brown (Tina), daughter Mary Louise Kustes (William), eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews.

Mary retired from A&M International and had been attending Southeast Christian Church with her family.

A service to honor the life of Mary will be held Thursday, August 6th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5th from 3-7pm in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
