Mary Emma (Boone) Dawson

Louisville - Mary Emma (Boone) Dawson, 94, of Louisville passed away, Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Mary was born in New Hope KY to her late parents, William & Ernestine Boone. She is also preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Kaiser and Joseph Dawson Sr.; a son Joseph Dawson Jr.; grandchild, Suzanne Dunn; three sisters, Geneva Howell, Frances Boone an Charlotte Hardesty; a brother, Louis Boone.

Survivors include her two children, Richard "Rick" Kaiser (Theresa) and Jerry Kaiser (Sharon); a sister, Shirley Houchens; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Beth Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
