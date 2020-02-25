Resources
Mary Eschels Obituary
Mary Eschels died on February 24, 2020. Mary spent her life teaching by example. After her daughter and family, her students, a/k/a "my kids," were the focus and joy of her life.

She leaves behind, with loving memories, her husband of 46 years, Philip Eschels, and her daughter Mary Katherine Eschels, mother Helen Weber, aunt Hilda Bormann, sisters Helen Addison and Ruth Weber (James Thatcher), niece Helena Thatcher, brother Arthur Weber, goddaughter Eleanor Woodward Floyd (Blair), many cousins and family members and Sandi Bryant, a very dear and special friend, who made our family part of her entire family.

A Memorial Service in her memory will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m., at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 330 N. Hubbards Lane. Visitation will be held at the church in Saint's Hall before the service from 12 Noon to 2 p.m., and again after the Memorial Service.

Mary requests absolutely no flowers. Instead, contributions in her memory can be made to The Mary Elizabeth Eschels Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of Louisville, www.cflouisville.org; Save the Children, www.savethechildren.org; or any other . Mary's final request to all: VOTE!
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
