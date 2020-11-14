Mary Ethel Rita Huffman
Louisville - Mary Ethel Rita Huffman, 89, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Born in Louisville on May 16, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Mary Nettie Hash. Mary faithfully served her family throughout the years as a homemaker. Her husband, Paul Louis Huffman, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children; Susan Sparkman, Linda Hazelrigg, Tina Tapp (Bill, III), Kenneth Huffman, Frank Huffman, Brenda Johnson (Greg) and Ginny Turner (Philip Skaggs); 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road beginning at 10 a.m. with the funeral service being held at 2 p.m. Her burial will take place Thursday, November 19th at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery Central, Radcliff. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.