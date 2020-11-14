1/1
Mary Ethel Rita Huffman
1931 - 2020
Mary Ethel Rita Huffman

Louisville - Mary Ethel Rita Huffman, 89, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Born in Louisville on May 16, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Mary Nettie Hash. Mary faithfully served her family throughout the years as a homemaker. Her husband, Paul Louis Huffman, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children; Susan Sparkman, Linda Hazelrigg, Tina Tapp (Bill, III), Kenneth Huffman, Frank Huffman, Brenda Johnson (Greg) and Ginny Turner (Philip Skaggs); 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road beginning at 10 a.m. with the funeral service being held at 2 p.m. Her burial will take place Thursday, November 19th at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery Central, Radcliff. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
NOV
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
NOV
19
Burial
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery Central
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
