Mary Evelyn Knoop
1933 - 2020
Mary Evelyn Knoop

Louisville - Mary Evelyn Knoop, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday June 9, 2020.

She was born July 11, 1933 in Louisville to Bernard Burch O'Bryan and Mary Evelyn Hughes O'Bryan.

Throughout her active life, Mary Evelyn was a social worker, teacher, and a loving wife and mother. She and her husband are members of St. Leonard Catholic Church where she was passionately involved in the leadership of the Social Concerns Committee for many years. Mary Evelyn graduated from Loretta High School (1951), U of L (1955) and achieved her Masters in Education from Spalding (1979). Mary Evelyn also enjoyed gardening and traveling the globe with her husband.

She is preceded in death by 3 of her 4 brothers, Bernard, Bill, and Adrian O'Bryan.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband James of 63 years; children Chris Knoop (Barbara), Stephanie Mittel (James), Joan Schade (Lee) and Steven Knoop; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a brother George O'Bryan (Joy).

A Mass will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Ave. Visitation will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Sisters Of Loretta Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 40049.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
