Mary Evelyn "Meg" Mahan
Louisville - Mary Evelyn "Meg" (Godfrey) Mahan, 85 of Louisville, passed away peacefully November 5, 2020 at The Springs at Stony Brook.
She was born January 29, 1935 in Louisville, KY a daughter to the late William JF Godfrey, Jr. and Evelyn Alberta Schott Godfrey.
Meg attended Holy Spirit Grade School, Sacred Heart High School, Ursuline Bellarmine College, and graduated from St. Joseph Infirmary where she received her degree as a Registered Medical Technologist.
She was a Catholic by faith, being a member at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Meg was active in her life holding memberships at Queen's daughters, KY Right to Life, Blairwood Tennis Club, Big Springs Country Club and volunteered her time at the Bellarmine Show House.
She is survived by her children: Penelope Moody (Frank), Margaret Jean Mahan, Julie Boyle (Joe), and David Mahan (Cheryl); grandchildren: Frankie Moody, Justin Moody, Peyton Mahan, and Will Mahan; brother: William Godfrey (Joyce); and her sister: Debra Godfrey Hardesty (Kevin).
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road Louisville, Ky 40207. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11:30 AM at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to KY Right to Life.
The family would like to extend a sincere, heartfelt thanks to the staff at Forest Springs Health Campus for their attentive care. In addition, the family would also like to thank Maria Martinez, Jennifer Ritchie, Becky Dunaway, and the staff at Hosparus for going above and beyond.