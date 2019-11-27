|
|
Mary Evelyn "Evie" Weigel
Louisville - Weigel, Mary Evelyn "Evie", 92, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church as well as the Senior Club at St. Lawrence, St. Peter the Apostle and NARVE Unit 41. She was a volunteer at Rockford Manor for over 20 years, Actors Theatre and Kentucky Center for the Arts. She was a very special wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Margaret Gregory and sisters; Vivian Tomlison, Lois Webster and Anna Little; brother, David Gregory.
Evie is survived by her husband of 73 years Lorenzo Weigel; daughters, Judy Korte (Bob), June Downes (Kenny) and Janet Slayton (Mike); brothers Ed and Wayne Gregory; 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be 10 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be held at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road from 2 - 8 pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019