Mary Faye Ferguson
Louisville - Mary Faye Ferguson 88, passed away December 11, 2019. Faye was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church where, she spent time serving meals to those in need. She was also a 40 year member and sponsor to many women in AA. After 24 years, she retired from Reynolds Metals.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband Velva M. Ferguson, daughter Catherine R. Thomas and son Ernest L. Thomas. She is survived by her daughters Paula Colvin (Dan Kessler), Carla Alford (William F.), Christine Weakly (Jim) and Barbara Burdick (Quinn), many loving grandchildren and a vast dear AA family.
A service to honor the life of Faye will be held Monday, December 16th at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15th from 2-8pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019