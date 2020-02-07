|
Mary Frances Bender Brennan
Prospect - Mary Frances Bender Brennan, 95, of Prospect passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 1, 1924, in Logansport, Indiana to the late Frank and Amelia Grindle Bender. She was a graduate of Riley High School in South Bend, IN, attended the Indiana University and was a Purchaser of Medical Supplies at the Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ.
Mary Frances was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was always very active and was involved in the Key Club, Columbia Ladies Club, and Joe's Red Hat. She enjoyed working in her home and garden. She kept a sharp eye on politics and the stock market. At 95 years of age, she still prepared the whole Christmas dinner for 13 people.
Mary Frances loved her family dearly. Over her 95 years of life, she had many friends and neighbors whom she cherished.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Brennan; and a daughter, Amy Driscoll.
She will be greatly missed by those she left behind. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathryn Brennan (Don Preston); Teresa Hanichak (John); and her son, Jeremiah Brennan; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Driscoll. Mary Frances is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elizabeth Peanasky.
Funeral Services for Mary Frances will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington Street, Louisville, KY. Entombment will follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, IN.
Visitation will be held from 3 -7 p.m., Thursday, February 13th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mary Frances to the St Joseph Catholic Church Save the Steeple Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020