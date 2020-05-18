Mary Frances "Chile" Bloemer Schaefer
Mary Frances "Chile" Bloemer Schaefer passed away May 14, 2020 of natural causes. Chile was born May 19, 1929 in Louisville to Frank B. Bloemer and Marie E.Draheim. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank J. Schaefer, Sr. and is survived by her sister Ruth Bloemer Viviano (Thomas, deceased) and brothers in law Robert W. Schaefer (Martha), Dr. John A. Schaefer (Rosanne) and H.H. 'Skip" Keisler (Celeste, deceased) , her children Frank Jr. "Jim"(Sue), Robert L (Cheryl), Mark G.(Ellen), Linda Lough Barrett (Tim), Christy Dooley (DeWayne), and Kurt J. (Alice), 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Chile was a 1947 graduate of Presentation Academy and was proud to have been on their very first basketball team. She attended St. Mary's College before marrying Frank and starting a family. Chile often reminisced that while this family was growing and they were starting Frank J. Schaefer Construction Co., Inc. she would have one foot rocking a cradle and a hand using an adding machine doing the books for the company. She was a long time member of St. Stephen Martyr Parish. She enjoyed tennis and golf and was a member of Audubon Country Club for many years and volunteered for over 20 years with Ronald McDonald house. She was tirelessly devoted to her family, and was a model wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
There will be a private funeral at Bosse Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Louisville or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.