Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Mary Briggs
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St Margaret Mary Church
7813 Shelbyville Road
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
VFW Post 1170 Middletown on Evergreen Road.
Evergreen Road
Louisville - Mary Frances Briggs 79 of Louisville, died peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Mercy Academy. She was a homemaker, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and an active member of the Women's Auxiliary at National Home Middletown Post 1170. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Texas Hold 'Em and spending time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Briggs; mother and father, Willetta M. Age and William Francis Haendiges; mother and father-in-law, Willetta J. Briggs and James J. Briggs.

She is survived by her son Michael Briggs(Pam); three daughters, Michelle Stroud; Angie Frye(Chris); Leigh Ann Gutermuth(John); grandchildren, Meagan Underwood(Travis); Abbey Hogan(Michael); Julian Gutermuth and 5 great-grandchildren; sister Margie Cooper, many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation 2-8 pm Tuesday November 19th at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenues

Funeral Mass; 10am Wednesday November 20th at St Margaret Mary Church 7813 Shelbyville Rd, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery

Celebration of LIfe after burial 1-3pm at Post 1170 Middletown on Evergreen Road

Expressions of sympathy to: Post 1170 or Hosparus Health
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
