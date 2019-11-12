Services
Mary Frances Gray Obituary
Mary Frances Gray

Louisville - Mary Frances Gray, 93, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, November 8, 2019. Mary Frances was born in Stanford, KY on June 22, 1926 to the late Ferdinand and Elsie Matheny. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and received a Master's Degree in Education from Xavier University in Cincinnati. She was an administrator for many years in the Covington, KY public school system. She met the love of her life, John Gray, in northern Kentucky. They were married December 13, 1983 and were together for 36 years. Mary Frances was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Earl Matheny, and her first husband, Delbert R. Walden.

Mary Frances is survived by her husband, John Gray; her brother, Dr. Samuel Matheny; her twin sons, Geoffrey and Gregory Walden; stepsons Daniel, Chris and David Gray; 3 grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

A celebration of Mary Frances's life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Masonic Home Chapel (240 Masonic Home Drive, Masonic Home, KY 40041).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
