Mary Frances Mattingly Spalding Conn
Danville - Mary Frances Mattingly Spalding Conn, died Monday, February 11, 2019. She was born in Loretto, Kentucky on October 13, 1929 to the late Joseph Bryan and Bridget Russell Mattingly. Mary Frances graduated from St. Charles High School in Marion County and earned a scholarship to Mt. St. Joseph Junior College in Maple Mt., KY. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education with endorsement for teaching Health and Physical Education in June 1962 from Nazareth College in Bardstown. Mary Frances taught in Flint, Michigan, public schools in Marion County and St. Augustine School in Lebanon, KY. She retired after teaching for 25 years. Mary Frances was an active member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Danville. She was an avid golfer at the Lebanon and Danville Country Club and had a personal interest in antiques collections. Mary Frances was the widow of the late William Spalding, who died in 1950 at the age of 26, and the late Jack Conn, whom she was married to for over 40 years. In addition to her parents and husbands, she is predeceased by two sisters, Eudora Walker and Benita Lamkin and two brothers, Joseph Reuben Mattingly and Charles David Mattingly.
She is survived by two brothers, William Simeon of Ohio, Joseph Bryan, Jr of Louisville; three sisters, Emma J. Miles and Mary B. Mattingly both of Louisville, Ann Sophia Barr of LaGrange.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday February 15, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Father Alan Carter will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to Funeral Mass on Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Memorial donations are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019