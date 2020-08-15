Mary Frances NettLouisville - 72, our beloved mother, sister and friend died with grace on Friday, August 14, at her home after three months of concentrated comfort and love from her siblings, children and grandchildren.Mary Fran to her family, Mary to her friends, was born to Charles Vittitoe and Marie Gawron on October 2, 1947 in Chicago, the second of six children. She attended St. Bartholomew School, graduated from Assumption High School and attended Spalding College, which she left before earning her degree. Mary Fran later enrolled at Jefferson Community College where she earned an associate degree in nursing in 1989. She nursed for almost a quarter of a century, her longest stint at Norton's Hospital downtown in the high-risk antepartum unit before she retired at the beginning of 2014.Mary invested the ordinary with the extraordinary. Her hands were the coolest, most comforting antidote to feverish foreheads. Her tucking in a blanket was an act of grace. She deftly twisted braids that could survive front yard battles and a night's sleep. And her son's football and baseball pants were pristine, despite his propensity for dramatic Pete Rose slides. Her songs were the soundtracks of her children's and grandchildren's lives. She loved fiercely, imbuing in her children and grandchildren the confidence to pursue their dreams, strong work ethics, and love for books. (She also did her part to preserve the integrity of the English language and decorum by diligently policing their grammar and their posture.)Her circle will miss Mary Fran's birthday cakes. Few are free of the embarrassment of hanging on to the plates on which she delivered her signature chocolate-swirl cheesecake, her towering German chocolate cakes, her jam cakes, carrot cakes, and heavenly desserts, just a little too long, hoping that her desserts would magically refill. All of us benefitted from her cure-all homemade chicken noodle soup and the prayers with which she started her days. She was a thoughtful neighbor, conscientious co-worker, and a watchful and comforting nurse.A long-time member of St. Pius X, then John Paul II, parish, where her three children and one of her grandchildren attended school, Mary Fran's faith survived her disappointment in her church when the abuse scandal broke.She was predeceased by her parents. Left to celebrate her legacy are her sisters, Nancy Stanfield, Barbara Maurice (Gerald), Rosemary Anderson (Steven), and Patricia Vittitoe; her brother Daniel Vittitoe (Becky); her children Rhonda, Charles (Amy) and Amanda Spalding (Toby); and her grandchildren, Lauren Cocanougher (Robert), Hannah Nett, Justin Spalding, Katie Nett, Karly Spalding and Charles Landon Spalding, and extended family and friends.Due to current circumstances. Mary Fran requested a delay in the official celebration of her life. There will be a Mass dedicated to her in the future.Mary Fran wished for a safe, hopeful and civilized world for her grandchildren to grow into adulthood. Her family would appreciate prayers that her wish be realized.