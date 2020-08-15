1/1
Mary Frances Nett
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances Nett

Louisville - 72, our beloved mother, sister and friend died with grace on Friday, August 14, at her home after three months of concentrated comfort and love from her siblings, children and grandchildren.

Mary Fran to her family, Mary to her friends, was born to Charles Vittitoe and Marie Gawron on October 2, 1947 in Chicago, the second of six children. She attended St. Bartholomew School, graduated from Assumption High School and attended Spalding College, which she left before earning her degree. Mary Fran later enrolled at Jefferson Community College where she earned an associate degree in nursing in 1989. She nursed for almost a quarter of a century, her longest stint at Norton's Hospital downtown in the high-risk antepartum unit before she retired at the beginning of 2014.

Mary invested the ordinary with the extraordinary. Her hands were the coolest, most comforting antidote to feverish foreheads. Her tucking in a blanket was an act of grace. She deftly twisted braids that could survive front yard battles and a night's sleep. And her son's football and baseball pants were pristine, despite his propensity for dramatic Pete Rose slides. Her songs were the soundtracks of her children's and grandchildren's lives. She loved fiercely, imbuing in her children and grandchildren the confidence to pursue their dreams, strong work ethics, and love for books. (She also did her part to preserve the integrity of the English language and decorum by diligently policing their grammar and their posture.)

Her circle will miss Mary Fran's birthday cakes. Few are free of the embarrassment of hanging on to the plates on which she delivered her signature chocolate-swirl cheesecake, her towering German chocolate cakes, her jam cakes, carrot cakes, and heavenly desserts, just a little too long, hoping that her desserts would magically refill. All of us benefitted from her cure-all homemade chicken noodle soup and the prayers with which she started her days. She was a thoughtful neighbor, conscientious co-worker, and a watchful and comforting nurse.

A long-time member of St. Pius X, then John Paul II, parish, where her three children and one of her grandchildren attended school, Mary Fran's faith survived her disappointment in her church when the abuse scandal broke.

She was predeceased by her parents. Left to celebrate her legacy are her sisters, Nancy Stanfield, Barbara Maurice (Gerald), Rosemary Anderson (Steven), and Patricia Vittitoe; her brother Daniel Vittitoe (Becky); her children Rhonda, Charles (Amy) and Amanda Spalding (Toby); and her grandchildren, Lauren Cocanougher (Robert), Hannah Nett, Justin Spalding, Katie Nett, Karly Spalding and Charles Landon Spalding, and extended family and friends.

Due to current circumstances. Mary Fran requested a delay in the official celebration of her life. There will be a Mass dedicated to her in the future.

Mary Fran wished for a safe, hopeful and civilized world for her grandchildren to grow into adulthood. Her family would appreciate prayers that her wish be realized.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 15, 2020
One of the sweetest nurses I ever worked with. ...never raised her voice , never involved in any office gossip, she did her job with a smile ,treated her patients with such respect... she was loved by her coworkers ... I am sure she will use those nursing wings in some capacity in Heaven. Rest in Peace Mary,
Brenda Lykins
Coworker
August 15, 2020
One of the sweetest nurses I ever worked with. ...never raised her voice , never involved in any office gossip, she did her job with a smile ,treated her patients with such respect... she was loved by her coworkers ... I am sure she will use those nursing wings in some capacity in Heaven. Rest in Peace Mary,
Brenda Lykins
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved