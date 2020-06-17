Mary Frances OlberzLouisville - Mary Frances Olberz, 81, passed away on June 14, 2020.She was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Church and an Ursuline Associate for over 10 years.Mary is survived by her siblings, Patricia A. Mueller and Paul D. Olberz. She is predeceased by a sister, Helen L. Hans.Mary will be buried with her parents, Paul L. and Helen E. Olberz, in a private graveside service at St. Michael Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's honor to the donor's favorite charity.