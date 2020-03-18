Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Mary Frances Seadler


1942 - 2020
Mary Frances Seadler Obituary
Mary Frances Seadler

Louisville - Mary Frances Seadler, born October 17th, 1942 in Louisville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.

She was a graduate of DuPont Manual High School, class of 1960 and attended Spalding College. She taught at several Catholic Elementary Schools as well as private tutoring for hundreds of children. She was a member of Manual Alumni Association and the Kentucky Rose Society. Mary Frances faithfully attended Jazzercise where she made many friends. She was a devoted Catholic attending Our Lady of Lourdes for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nell Wonder, her brothers, Phillip and Robert and her sisters, Betty and Jo Ann.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard "Dick" Seadler, daughter, Stephanie Ann Jacob (Jody), son, Rick Seadler (Katie) and grandchildren, Rebecca Mary Claire-Jacob, Samuel Paul and Lily Kathryn Seadler.

There will be a private graveside service for family and immediate friends. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Mary Frances was a cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
