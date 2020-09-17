1/1
Mary Gay
Louisville - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Gay, age 87, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her sister's residence in Brandenburg. Mrs. Gay joined the order of the Sisters of Charity at the young age of 14 where she was affectionately known as Sister Michael. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Spalding University and went on to attain her Masters degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. She retired from the Archdiocese of Louisville as a Nun and teacher after 33 years of service. She then married and continued teaching for several more years.

Mrs. Gay was preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Gay; her parents, Joseph Leroy and Elanora (Ruckriegel) Guelda; five brothers, Paul, Joseph, Jr., Edward, Charles and Mickey; and her sister, Martha. She is survived by two brothers, John Guelda and his wife, Betty, and Robert Guelda; two sisters, Susan Millay and Paulette Pate; her brother-in-law, Joe Ray; two sisters-in-law, Shirley and Pat Guelda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home, and from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass on Monday in the Narthex of St. John the Apostle. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
