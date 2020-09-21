1/1
Mary Geneva "Genky" Phillips
Mary Geneva "Genky" Phillips

New Albany - 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home. She was a member of Graceland Baptist Church, where she participated on a memorable parish trip to Israel. Genky was also a member of the American Legion Post 35 in Jeffersonville, Elks Ladies Auxiliary and also the New Albany Country Club, where she was the former club champion.

Genky was always the life of the party, never meeting a stranger and drawing people in with her magnetic personality. She carried herself with style and grace, never taking a moment for granted and living life to its fullest. Genky possessed a keen eye for art and creativity, which was reflected in her home decor and admired by all who visited.

She was born on June 11, 1921 in Mumsfordville, Kentucky to the late James and Georgianne (Murry) Nunn. Genky was also preceded in death by her husband, Mack Phillips; and seven siblings.

Genky is survived by her daughters, Pat, Becky, Mindy; step-son, Elliott Phillips; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved Chihuahua, Stanley.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with her funeral service taking place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville.

Contributions in Genky's memory may be made to Hosparus - the Community Hospice of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
