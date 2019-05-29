Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Mary Decker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
Louisville - Mary Geraldine Oliver Decker, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 27 surrounded by family. Known as "Tiny" by her siblings, Mary grew up in Louisville as the daughter of Aubrey and Delilah Oliver. Mary was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She retired from Human Resources at Gamble Brothers and when retirement became too boring she began working at the McDonald's Restaurant in the Springs as a lobby hostess, where she made many new friends who knew her as "Miss Gerry". She was preceded in death by her twin infant daughters, Mary and Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Exodus; her children, Ron (Jackie), Tommy, Joan DeVault, Rick (Lori), Karen Gatti (David) and Sharon Sweitzer (Stan). Her greatest joy was her 11 grandchildren, their spouses, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, most of whom were able to spend her last day with her. She is also survived by one sister, Juanita Travis and a brother, Kenny Oliver. She will be greatly missed!! Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-8pm and on Friday after 10am at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
