Mary Gertrude DeMar Vernon
1927 - 2020
Mary Gertrude DeMar Vernon

Sherpherdsville - Mary Gertrude DeMar Vernon, 93, of Sherpherdsville, Kentucky passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 at Green Meadows Nursing Home in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.

She was born in New Haven January 6, 1927 to the late James William and Mary Alice Mattingly DeMar.

She was an avid bowler and secretary of many women's leagues, she worked in the printing industry for many years and enjoyed working at Pathelen Florist.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Arnold Vernon, two brothers, J.E. DeMar, Kenny DeMar, two sisters, Ivy Dewitt, and Carmey Price.

She is survived by, a daughter, Carol (Tommy) Beeler of Shepherdsville, One brother, Arnold "Buddy " (Rita) DeMar of Louisville, Three sisters, Shirley Dewitt of New Haven, Ceili Weyrauch of Louisville, and Mary Ann Rust of New Haven, five grandchildren, Allen (Dee) Slaughter, Debbie Lewis, Chris (Rene) Slaughter, Gina (Tommy) Carnell, and Lori (Billy) Harvey, 9 great-grandchildren, 13 great great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Gertrude DeMar Vernon will be held Monday October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, with burial to follow in St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery, with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday October 18, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a prayer service at 5 p.m. with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating and will continue after 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

Web page: williamrrustfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
William R. Rust Funeral Home
OCT
18
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
William R. Rust Funeral Home
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
William R. Rust Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home
167 North Main Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502) 549-3308
