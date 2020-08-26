1/1
Mary Grace McGee McLeod
Mary Grace McGee McLeod

Louisville - Grace McLeod, 88 years of age, was born in Louisville Nov. 21 1931 died peacefully at home on Aug 25, 2020.

The oldest of eight children born to Isabelle Beam and Joseph McGee, she was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Rev. Joseph M. Mcgee, James P. McGee (Jimmy), Mark A. McGee, Alice B. McGee and her beloved son Marty.

Mom was a wonderful woman, kind, industrious, and devoted to her family. She was enthralled by the beauty of the natural world and instilled in her children a strong sense of social justice and compassion.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Richard (Dick) and children: Cathy (John Schroeder), James (Loan), Mary Lineberry (Ted), Carmel and Brendan (Mary); siblings TeeDee Rapier, Cathy Catlett, Paul McGee, and eight grandchildren.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, her memorial service will be postponed until it is safe for a group of people to gather in her honor.

Memorial gifts, if desired, may be made to Owensboro Humane Society or the Little Sisters of the Poor.

The family wishes to thank her nurse, Laura, and all the angels at Hosparus who cared for her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
