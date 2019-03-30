|
Mary Grone 'Tippy' Brittain
Louisville - Passed away at home on Friday the 29th of March of natural causes. She was cherished in life by her devoted husband William Oliver Brittain and her daughter Sara Brittain Paradis, and grandchildren Henry Parkes Paradis and William Oliver Paradis
She was the daughter of Ione and Robert Henry Grone and a native of Webster Groves, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Robert, Gail and William.
A graduate of Washington University, Tippy was a devoted member of Second Presbyterian Church and provided countless floral arrangements for the enjoyment of the congregation. The Louisville Country Club was also often beautified by her efforts.
She served on the board of Locust Grove for many years also serving as Regent.
She was quietly involved in countless successful community fundraising efforts.
Tippy created and ran a successful party planning business, sharing her talent for hospitality and love of creating beauty.
Many lives were touched by this gracious lady who never forgot a friend and was happiest when helping those she loved.
There will be a private burial at Cane Station Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 31st, 3-5 at Grove Pointe, 230 Masonic Home Drive 40041.
Floral tributes may be sent to Grove Pointe 230 Masonic Home 40041.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Locust Grove.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019