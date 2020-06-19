Mary "Dolores" Hamilton
1932 - 2020
Mary "Dolores" Hamilton

Louisville - Mary "Dolores" Hamilton , 88, of Louisville, She was born on May 3, 1932 in Louisville, KY to Leonard and Anna (Williamson) Hamilton. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Brothers, Eugene Hamilton, Leonard "Bud" Hamilton, and Johnny Hamilton, Sisters, Thelma (Bill) Schmetzer, Rita (Bob) Evans. Dolores is survived by her loving, Niece and Nephews, Great-Nieces & Nephews, Friends, and her favorite dog companion Winston. The family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Park Terrace Health Campus for their Care and Compassion. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Calvary Cemetery. To leave a special message www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
