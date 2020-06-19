Mary "Dolores" Hamilton
Louisville - Mary "Dolores" Hamilton , 88, of Louisville, She was born on May 3, 1932 in Louisville, KY to Leonard and Anna (Williamson) Hamilton. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Brothers, Eugene Hamilton, Leonard "Bud" Hamilton, and Johnny Hamilton, Sisters, Thelma (Bill) Schmetzer, Rita (Bob) Evans. Dolores is survived by her loving, Niece and Nephews, Great-Nieces & Nephews, Friends, and her favorite dog companion Winston. The family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Park Terrace Health Campus for their Care and Compassion. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Calvary Cemetery. To leave a special message www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.