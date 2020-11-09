1/
Mary Helen Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Helen Allen

Brownsville - Mary Helen Allen, age 82 of Brownsville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Jefferson County native was born on April 5, 1938, to the late Roy and Gertie Mae Johnson White. She was married to Clarence Odis Allen, who also preceded her in death.

Mary Helen retired from food services at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory-- three sons, Odis Allen (Debbie), Richard Allen (Michelle) and Charlie Henry (Sherry) all of Brownsville; two daughters, Tina Smelser (Bob) of Pembroke Pines, FL and Melinda Livingston of Brownsville; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great; one brother, Charles "Tig" White and one sister, Dorothy Cooper. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Leland Allen, four brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 5-8 PM (CST), Wednesday, November 11 and 9-10 AM (CST), Thursday, November 12 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be 10 AM (CST), Thursday, November 12 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Interment will follow in Bethany Memorial Cemetery, Louisville, KY.

ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
504 Washington St
Brownsville, KY 42210
(270) 597-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved