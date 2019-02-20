Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
1960 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Helen Patterson Obituary
Mary Helen Patterson

Louisville - Mary Helen Patterson, of Louisville, KY. went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 18, 2019.

Mary Helen was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was an Eucharistic Minister and past member of the Formation Committee. She also enjoyed reuniting with her 1948 grade school class every other month.

She is survived by her brother, Bernard E. Patterson; sisters, Gloria Joseph and Irene Bacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Patterson, Sr. and Bona (LaChance); brothers, John J. Patterson, Jr., Richard E. Patterson; and sister, Patricia Thomasson.

Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. A rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi,1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky 40205, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Francis of Assisi, 1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.