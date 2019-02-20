|
Mary Helen Patterson
Louisville - Mary Helen Patterson, of Louisville, KY. went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 18, 2019.
Mary Helen was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was an Eucharistic Minister and past member of the Formation Committee. She also enjoyed reuniting with her 1948 grade school class every other month.
She is survived by her brother, Bernard E. Patterson; sisters, Gloria Joseph and Irene Bacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Patterson, Sr. and Bona (LaChance); brothers, John J. Patterson, Jr., Richard E. Patterson; and sister, Patricia Thomasson.
Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. A rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi,1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky 40205, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Francis of Assisi, 1960 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019