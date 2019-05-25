Mary Helen (Jacobi) Peter



New Albany - Mary Helen (Jacobi) Peter, 88, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 at The Villages at Historic Silvercrest. She retired from New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation and was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church.



She was born on March 20, 1931 in Harrison County, Indiana to the late John and Ruth (Schmidt) Jacobi. Mary Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, John Peter, and sisters, Dorothy Hess, Fay Jacobi and Bernice Doyle.



Mary Helen is survived by her son, Ivan Peter; sister, Velma May Jacobi; brother, John Jacobi, Jr.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with a rosary being prayed at 4:00 p.m. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church (129 West Daisy Lane, New Albany) with burial to follow at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Cemetery in Floyds Knobs.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Helen's memory may be made to the (1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223). Published in The Courier-Journal on May 25, 2019