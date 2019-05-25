Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
129 West Daisy Lane
New Albany, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Peter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen (Jacobi) Peter


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Helen (Jacobi) Peter Obituary
Mary Helen (Jacobi) Peter

New Albany - Mary Helen (Jacobi) Peter, 88, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 at The Villages at Historic Silvercrest. She retired from New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation and was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

She was born on March 20, 1931 in Harrison County, Indiana to the late John and Ruth (Schmidt) Jacobi. Mary Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, John Peter, and sisters, Dorothy Hess, Fay Jacobi and Bernice Doyle.

Mary Helen is survived by her son, Ivan Peter; sister, Velma May Jacobi; brother, John Jacobi, Jr.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with a rosary being prayed at 4:00 p.m. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church (129 West Daisy Lane, New Albany) with burial to follow at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Cemetery in Floyds Knobs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Helen's memory may be made to the (1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now