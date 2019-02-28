Services
Green Street Baptist Church
519 E Gray St
Louisville, KY 40202
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Green Street Baptist Church
519 E. Gray Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Street Baptist Church
519 E. Gray Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary VanCleave-Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen VanCleave-Gaines


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Helen VanCleave-Gaines Obituary
Mary Helen VanCleave-Gaines

Louisville - Mary H. VanCleave-Gaines, 87, wife to Harvey Gaines, passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She was born to Willie A. and Bunar (Gardner) Northington in Clarksville, Tennessee on October 27, 1931. She is also preceded in death by a son, Michael G. VanCleave.

Mary retired from General Electric and was a member of Green Street Baptist Church where she worked with the culinary staff and sang in the choir.

Besides her husband, she is survived by children, Darryl D. VanCleave, Deborah V. Bolden, and Sharon V. Cotten (Ronald) along with her sister Mildred Blackwell, her brother Willie O. Northington along with 15 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 12:00 pm at Green Street Baptist Church, 519 E. Gray Street, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 11:00 am until time of service.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.