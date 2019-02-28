|
Mary Helen VanCleave-Gaines
Louisville - Mary H. VanCleave-Gaines, 87, wife to Harvey Gaines, passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She was born to Willie A. and Bunar (Gardner) Northington in Clarksville, Tennessee on October 27, 1931. She is also preceded in death by a son, Michael G. VanCleave.
Mary retired from General Electric and was a member of Green Street Baptist Church where she worked with the culinary staff and sang in the choir.
Besides her husband, she is survived by children, Darryl D. VanCleave, Deborah V. Bolden, and Sharon V. Cotten (Ronald) along with her sister Mildred Blackwell, her brother Willie O. Northington along with 15 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 12:00 pm at Green Street Baptist Church, 519 E. Gray Street, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 11:00 am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019