1/1
Mary Helen Vaughn
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Helen Vaughn

Louisville - 79, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 12, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1940 in Lebanon, Kentucky.

Visitation in Mary Helen's honor will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 2 to 8pm at Newcomer, E. Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Dr. and on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Hikes Point Christian Church, 2601 Hikes Lane. The funeral will follow Monday's visitation at 1pm.

The full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hikes Point Christian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral
01:00 PM
Hikes Point Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved