Mary Helen Vaughn
Louisville - 79, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 12, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1940 in Lebanon, Kentucky.
Visitation in Mary Helen's honor will be held on Saturday, August 15 from 2 to 8pm at Newcomer, E. Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Dr. and on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Hikes Point Christian Church, 2601 Hikes Lane. The funeral will follow Monday's visitation at 1pm.
