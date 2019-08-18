|
Mary Helene Newton Hart
Louisville - Mary Helene N. Hart went to her heavenly home August 14, 2019. She was born to the late Francis and Eleanora Newton in Eaton, Ohio. Helene was a member of Highview Baptist Church, enjoyed reading books, and received a Masters Degree in teaching. She taught students between 2nd and 4th grade for Jefferson County Public Schools. When Mrs. Hart retired she looked forward to spending time with her family and her beloved grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death is her sister, Mary Frances Koetter, Rita Becht and brother, Tony Newton.
Those left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 48 years, Kenneth Hart, daughter Lisa Greene (Lawrence). two grandchildren Robert "Bobby" Bonee and David Bonee, sisters Joann Dahoney, Jane Newton, Carole Smith, Kate Lasley, and brother Mike Newton.
Mary Helene Newton Hart will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019