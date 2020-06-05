Mary "Sis" I. HornbackLouisville - Mary "Sis" I. Hornback, 81, of Louisville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 3, 2020. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, formally a member of Our Mother Of Sorrows.She is preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Mary Miles Mattingly; siblings, Albertus, Herman, Frankie, Edgar, Ursula, and David Mattingly, Ann Smith, and Hazel Haarman ; granddaughter, Jennifer Hornback.Left to cherish her memory is her loving and faithful husband of 62 years, Tom E. Hornback Sr.; children, Tom Jr. (Deretha), Tony (Nancy), Janice , and Joyce Hornback , and Angel Kean(Gerry) ; grandchildren, Stephen (Tarah), Andrew (Jenny), Amanda, Jacob , and Natalie Hornback, and Kayla and Alyssa Kean; great-grandchildren, Lachlan, Lincoln and Henry; siblings, Margaret Kemp, William E. Mattingly, Mae Wise and a host of other family and friends whom she loved very much.Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8pm Sunday.Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church or Hosparus.