Mary Jacqueline (Jackie) Hayes O'Brien Jones, 76, passed away April 25, 2020 at Baptist Hospital after a short illness. Jackie was born September 26, 1943 in Covington, Kentucky. She graduated from La Salette Academy in Covington.



She moved to Louisville, Kentucky and married John Henry O'Brien in 1963. They had two children, Mary Michelle O'Brien Cummings and John Henry O'Brien, ll.



In 1975, she married Jerry Jones. They had one daughter Mary Beth Jones.



Jackie is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren .



Cremation was chosen. Halo Cremation are handling the arrangements.









