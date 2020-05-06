Mary Jacqueline Hayes O'Brien (Jackie) Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jacqueline (Jackie) Hayes O'Brien Jones

Mary Jacqueline (Jackie) Hayes O'Brien Jones, 76, passed away April 25, 2020 at Baptist Hospital after a short illness. Jackie was born September 26, 1943 in Covington, Kentucky. She graduated from La Salette Academy in Covington.

She moved to Louisville, Kentucky and married John Henry O'Brien in 1963. They had two children, Mary Michelle O'Brien Cummings and John Henry O'Brien, ll.

In 1975, she married Jerry Jones. They had one daughter Mary Beth Jones.

Jackie is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren .

Cremation was chosen. Halo Cremation are handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved