|
|
Mary Jane "Brannan" Brown
Louisville - Mary Jane "Brannan" Brown, age 101, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Talbott, TN passed away on November 11, 2019. She was an amazing lady! She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation anywhere. She always put everyone else first. Even at the nursing home, she would try to give her food to the other patients and aides because she thought they didn't have enough. She never complained even when she was hurting because she didn't want to be a bother. She was one of a kind and loved intensely by so many people. Preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Brown, parents, Isaac and Mary Talbott Brannan; son, Gary Brown; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Karen "Judy" Cosson and husband David of Louisville, KY; son, Elvin "Sonny" Brown, Jr. and wife Pauletta of Florida; grandchildren, Angie, Michael, Stacy, Greg and Jeff; several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Dorothy Hackley of Stanford, KY; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. William Bradley officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Farrar Funeral Home to proceed to Jefferson Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892
www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019