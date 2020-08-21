Mary Jane BryantLouisville - Mary Jane Bryant, 91, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.She was a retired clerk for the old Kresge and Kmart Department Stores and was a member of AmVets Post #1.She is survived by her children, Larrie J. Magruder (David), Ronald J. Livers (Janice), and Joyce Lesch (Thomas); grandchildren, Lori Duncan, Joseph Wilder, Rebecca Hooper, Allison Grigsby, Bryan Lesch and Brittany Lesch; 10 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.Her funeral is 1pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is after 10am Tuesday until the time of the service.