Mary Jane Bryant
Mary Jane Bryant

Louisville - Mary Jane Bryant, 91, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.

She was a retired clerk for the old Kresge and Kmart Department Stores and was a member of AmVets Post #1.

She is survived by her children, Larrie J. Magruder (David), Ronald J. Livers (Janice), and Joyce Lesch (Thomas); grandchildren, Lori Duncan, Joseph Wilder, Rebecca Hooper, Allison Grigsby, Bryan Lesch and Brittany Lesch; 10 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Her funeral is 1pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is after 10am Tuesday until the time of the service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
AUG
25
Funeral
01:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
