Mary Jane Gossett



Louisville - Mary Jane Gossett, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John and Townes Gossett. She was a member of the Valley Women's Club and Watson Lane Retirees and a dear friend of the YaYa Girls.



In addition to her parents, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Zambler.



Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Timothy (Loretta) Gossett; nieces, Brooke Grimes and Brittany Robinette; a nephew, Brandon (Natalie) Gossett; her lifelong partner-in-crime, Carolyn Hamby; she was a dedicated GiGi to Nicholas, Natalie, Aiden, and Sommerly who were all the lights of her life; and many close friends, who all loved her dearly.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Jane's honor to the WHAS Crusade for Children.



Because Mary Jane would want to protect her friends and family, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.









