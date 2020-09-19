1/1
Mary Jane Gossett
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Gossett

Louisville - Mary Jane Gossett, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John and Townes Gossett. She was a member of the Valley Women's Club and Watson Lane Retirees and a dear friend of the YaYa Girls.

In addition to her parents, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Zambler.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Timothy (Loretta) Gossett; nieces, Brooke Grimes and Brittany Robinette; a nephew, Brandon (Natalie) Gossett; her lifelong partner-in-crime, Carolyn Hamby; she was a dedicated GiGi to Nicholas, Natalie, Aiden, and Sommerly who were all the lights of her life; and many close friends, who all loved her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Jane's honor to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Because Mary Jane would want to protect her friends and family, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved