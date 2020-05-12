Mary Jane James
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane James

Louisville - Mary Jane James, 88, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at the Masonic Homes of KY.

She was born December 4, 1931 in Beaver Dam, KY to George William Wilson, Sr. and Ethel Phelps Wilson.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bobbie Joe James and a brother, George William Wilson, Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Martha Ward; son, Bill James and his wife, Cindy; three grandchildren, Carrie Peters, Laura Petter and Charles Ward, IV (Misty); and four great-grandchildren, Madison and Noah Petter; Sonya Peters and Audrey Ward.

Out of concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Masonic Homes of KY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved