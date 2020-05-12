Mary Jane JamesLouisville - Mary Jane James, 88, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at the Masonic Homes of KY.She was born December 4, 1931 in Beaver Dam, KY to George William Wilson, Sr. and Ethel Phelps Wilson.Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bobbie Joe James and a brother, George William Wilson, Jr.She is survived by a daughter, Martha Ward; son, Bill James and his wife, Cindy; three grandchildren, Carrie Peters, Laura Petter and Charles Ward, IV (Misty); and four great-grandchildren, Madison and Noah Petter; Sonya Peters and Audrey Ward.Out of concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to The Masonic Homes of KY.