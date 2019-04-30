|
|
Mary Jane (Templeton) Kutz
Louisville - Mary Jane (Templeton) Kutz, 85, was born on April 17, 1934 and left us on April 27, 2019. Mary Jane was involved in various organizations over the years including: the Louisville Orchestra as a board member, Children's Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, Younger Women's Dinner and Dance Club, Speed Art Museum, Actor's Theatre, and supported the Broadway Series. She was also a tennis player and an avid U of L fan.
Preceding her in death were her parents: Huff Tyler and Mary Cynthia Templeton; brothers: Anthony, Bud, and Huff Tyler II.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of almost 62 years: Dr. Joseph Kutz; children: Tony (Heidi), Karen (Phillip), Brad (Rebecca); grandchildren: Jamie, Joey, Whitney, Cortney, Ryan, and Michael; and 4 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019