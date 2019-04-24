Services
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-2116
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home
201 North Oak Street
Corydon, IN 47112
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community of Hope Church of The Nazarene
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Community of Hope Church of The Nazarene
Mary Jane McClanahan Obituary
Mary Jane McClanahan

Corydon - Mary Jane McClanahan, 79, died Monday, April 22, 2019. She was a retired dispatcher at the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and was a member of Community of Hope Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Harry and Mary Audra Boone Rainbolt; her husband, John Allen McClanahan; her brother, Keith Rainbolt; and her brother in law, Ralph Davis.

Survivors include her son, Marty McClanahan (Debbie); her daughters, Alice Leffler (Steve), Leisa Bube (Jim), and Carol Londak (Jason); her brother, Harold Albert Rainbolt (Tula); her sisters, Martha Jean Davis, and Nina Rothrock (Dale); her sister in law, Barbara Rainbolt; her grandchildren, Christian and Avi Leffler, Audrey Kochert (Dustin), Jacob McClanahan, Caitlin, Samuel and Isaac Bube, and Keira and Athen Londak; and her great grandson, Braxton Kochert.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at her church. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
