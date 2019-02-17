|
|
Mary Jane Peak
89 - of Louisville, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.
Born in Shelby County, KY, she retired from Brown Williamson and was a devoted Christian and a member of Valley Station Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard J. Peak; grandson, Toby Peak; parents, Silas Baker and Rebecca Baker Doyle; and brother, Price Baker.
She is survived by her children, Connie Ewen (Thomas), Brenda Ogle (Dan), Rick Peak (Rita), and Michael Peak (Sheila); grandchildren, Todd Freeman, Misty Hooper, Chad Green, Andy Peak, Seth Green, and Nicole Peak; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Roy Baker (Dorothy) and Max Doyle (Dena); and sister, Charlotte Barnett.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Monday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideons International, Louisville West Camp.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Valley Station Church of God and Dr. Waqar Saleem and all of the wonderful employees of Franciscan Nursing Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019