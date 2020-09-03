Mary Jane Presnell
Louisville - Mary Jane Presnell, "Mama Pres", 84 of Prospect passed away peacefully on August 29th, 2020. Mary Jane was born in Indiana, daughter of the late Joseph Fredrick Kasper and late Lillian Elizabeth Kasper. She was a life-time resident of Louisville.
Mary Jane was a proud graduate of Louisville Male High School, and a member of one of the first classes to allow females. This is where she met and married the love of her life, David G. Presnell, Jr., and celebrated 50 years of marriage at his passing in 2005. There was never a dull moment in their lives together which included travels all over the world. She loved to share stories of their adventures, which typically included their many best friends.
Mary Jane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend first and foremost. She made friends everywhere she went with her uncanny ability to make those around her feel like family. People of all ages gravitated to her kind and spirited personality. More than anything she loved to make people laugh in good times and bad. Her strong Catholic Faith and laughter carried her thru many of life's storms.
Beyond taking care of everyone, she loved to cook, watch her beloved Kentucky Wildcats, entertain, and was a competitive card player. Some of her of favorite times were spent at the lake, cutting up with friends and family. Her door was always wide open and that typically included an amazing home cooked meal. She would tell you she earned the name "Mama Pres" because she raised Ballard High School.
A life without Mom, Mamaw, MJ, Damnit Mary Jane, Mama Pres, Mama P is not one her friends and family look forward too. Her bright smile and fun loving personality is already missed.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband, David G. Presnell, Jr., son David G. Presnell III, son Michael C. Presnell, daughter Christiania E. Presnell, daughter-in-law Diane E. Presnell, granddaughter Kristianne E. Presnell, and brother-in-law William Porter. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Taylor, son Timothy C. Presnell, daughter Patricia Presnell-Maddox (Jeff); grandchildren: Hunter Presnell, Peyton Presnell, David G. Presnell IV, Patrick Presnell, Ashley Presnell, Parker Maddox, Gunnar Maddox, and JD Maddox; great grandchildren: Nicole Wheeler, Behrend Presnell, Hollis Presnell, and Effie Jane Presnell.
Mary Jane received amazing love and care from the staff at the Nazareth Home before her passing and we are forever grateful, especially to Ann Dreisbach.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church 501 Cherrywood Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Monday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Salvation Army in memory of Mary Jane Presnell.