Mary Jane Ruf
Mary Jane Ruf passed away with her family at her side on March 17 at the age of 63.
MJ was born in Ashland, KY to Marian and Joseph Schlicht. After graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Nursing with a BSN, she started work at UK Med. Center. She married Bil in 1980. After moving to Louisville, MJ began working for St. Anthony Hospital and later at Frazier Rehab in pulmonary rehabilitation. Her passion for direct patient care was well recognized.
Since being diagnosed with sarcoma in 2013, Mary Jane put her passion and energy toward raising awareness of this rare cancer and building relationships with those in the local sarcoma community - culminating in last year's inaugural Race to Cure Sarcoma-Louisville.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Bil Ruf; daughter, Katie Ruf; son, AJ Ruf and his wife Devin Roos; and brother, James Schlicht (Judith Kidwell); and her pet-pal Chance.
Her family looks forward to celebrating MJ's life with loved ones at a future date and time. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Sarcoma Foundation of America through her dedication page at curesarcoma.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020