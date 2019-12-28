|
|
Mary Jane Scully Ingram
Katy, TX - Mary Jane Scully Ingram passed away on December 20, 2019 at home in Katy, TX. She was born to John B. and Elsa Mae Scully at home in Louisville, Ky on Aug 21,1930. Mary attended St. Columba School, Presentation Academy and St. Helena Commercial College. She is predeceased by her parents and brothers John, Leonard, James and Donald, sister Clare Scully Kaelin and husband Bill. She married Bill Ingram of Wichita Falls Texas in September 1953 and lived in Wichita Falls and the Rio Grand Valley where she owned a store, Someplace Else in Port Isabel for 26 years. She was a beautiful, courageous, faith-filled Catholic woman with a lovely sense of humor. She leaves behind a brother, Robert L. Scully of Louisville, sister-in-law Ozella Snead, sons Bill (Sandy), John (Betty) , daughter Michele O'Loughlin (Jim) , along with grandchildren, Tricia (Ryan), Bryan (Ashley), Ashley, Emily, Tim, Elizabeth and great-grandchildren, Xander, Liam and Titan along with numerous nieces and nephews. She will be celebrated with a Mass on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Francis of Assisi, Louisville with burial to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019