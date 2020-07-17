1/1
Mary Jane Sorrell
Mary Jane Sorrell

Mount Washington - Mary Jane Sorrell, 86 of Mount Washington, passed away July 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Willy Mark and Amanda Elizabeth Hawthorne. Mary Jane was a devoted member of Brooks Baptist Church in Brooks, KY.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Everette Sorrell and 10 of her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Mike Johnson (Celia), Ted Johnson, and Denise Cissell; her 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her sister: Barbara Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brooks Baptist Church and/or the Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12-7 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
