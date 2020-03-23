|
Mary Janice Fanning
Louisville - 85, died in her home on Sunday March 22, 2020, with her family at her side. She was the former Mary Janice Whalen originally from New Haven, KY. She was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline Academy, a former member of St. Basil Catholic Church, and worked briefly for Brown-Forman and H&R Block. Janice was a devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family - especially lunches and shopping trips with her sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Robert Fanning; her parents Daniel and Margie Whalen; brother Daniel Whalen; sisters June McAllister, Peggy Whalen, and Catherine Whalen.
Survivors include: sisters Barbara Brocar (Bill), Susan Gerding (Greg), and brother Thomas Whalen (Sandy); her five children to include son John Fanning (Betsy), daughter Colleen Morris, son Robert Fanning (Yvetta), son Patrick Fanning, and daughter Maureen Steele; her eleven grandchildren to include Dewayne Edwards (Brenda), Crystal Korfhage, Lauren Muscato (Nick), Katy Sheldon (Steve), Robert Fanning, Kasie Fanning, Ryan Steele (Megan), Kyle Fanning, Evan Morris, Dylan Steele, and Nolan Morris. Also survived by 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Norton Healthcare and Hosparus for their care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to Hosparus, or the Norton Healthcare Foundation.
In an effort to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), there will not be a funeral service at this time. A celebration of Janice's life will be announced and held at a later date. Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020