Mary Jean Grawemeyer, nee Eith
Northern Kentucky - Mary Jean Grawemeyer, nee Eith, 89, passed away peacefully in Northern Kentucky surrounded by her family on December 10, 2019.
She was a much-beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as the guiding light for her dearest relatives. A loving person and welcoming homemaker, her door was always open for a heartfelt gathering of the family. Her sparkling personality came out through her touch of glitz in all things. Playing Bridge and crocheting were Jean's great pastimes. As a seamstress, many of her creations are treasured heirlooms.
Born in Lexington, KY, Jean was adopted at 2 years of age with her older brother, Joseph, by loving parents, Frank and Loretta (Guelda) Eith in Louisville, KY where she spent most of her life. They have all pre-deceased her along with grandson, Jeremy Grawemeyer. She was a member of St. Martha Church for 50 years. Jean graduated from Holy Rosary Academy where her beautiful voice and graceful steps were often present in the school plays.
Jean is survived by her husband of 71 years, John; her cherished daughter and best friend, Sharon (Michael) Sanford; her devoted sons, Terry (Linda) Grawemeyer and John (Deanne) Grawemeyer and her loving grandchildren, Michael Grawemeyer, Matthew Grawemeyer, Jonathan Grawemeyer, Carolyn (Grawemeyer) Tilton, Brittney (Grawemeyer) Vincent , Darek Sanford, and Devon Sanford. Jean adored her 7 great-grandchildren.
Gifts in Jean's memory may be directed to the . Jean will be honored at a Mass on Friday, December 20 at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY 40218. There will be no visitation at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019