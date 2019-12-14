Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
2825 Klondike Lane
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Eith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Grawemeyer Nee Eith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jean Grawemeyer Nee Eith Obituary
Mary Jean Grawemeyer, nee Eith

Northern Kentucky - Mary Jean Grawemeyer, nee Eith, 89, passed away peacefully in Northern Kentucky surrounded by her family on December 10, 2019.

She was a much-beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as the guiding light for her dearest relatives. A loving person and welcoming homemaker, her door was always open for a heartfelt gathering of the family. Her sparkling personality came out through her touch of glitz in all things. Playing Bridge and crocheting were Jean's great pastimes. As a seamstress, many of her creations are treasured heirlooms.

Born in Lexington, KY, Jean was adopted at 2 years of age with her older brother, Joseph, by loving parents, Frank and Loretta (Guelda) Eith in Louisville, KY where she spent most of her life. They have all pre-deceased her along with grandson, Jeremy Grawemeyer. She was a member of St. Martha Church for 50 years. Jean graduated from Holy Rosary Academy where her beautiful voice and graceful steps were often present in the school plays.

Jean is survived by her husband of 71 years, John; her cherished daughter and best friend, Sharon (Michael) Sanford; her devoted sons, Terry (Linda) Grawemeyer and John (Deanne) Grawemeyer and her loving grandchildren, Michael Grawemeyer, Matthew Grawemeyer, Jonathan Grawemeyer, Carolyn (Grawemeyer) Tilton, Brittney (Grawemeyer) Vincent , Darek Sanford, and Devon Sanford. Jean adored her 7 great-grandchildren.

Gifts in Jean's memory may be directed to the . Jean will be honored at a Mass on Friday, December 20 at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY 40218. There will be no visitation at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now