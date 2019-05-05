Mary Jean Loftus



Edwardsville, IN - Mary Jean Loftus, 91, of Edwardsville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.



She was born on July 11, 1927 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana to Curtis and Selene Shirley. She graduated from New Albany High School in 1945. She marrried Francis "Jerry" Loftus on November 24, 1949 at St. Mary's of the Knobs Catholic Church. She and her husband worked side by side on the family farm until his death in 1978. After his death she continued to work on the farm with her family. She loved dancing, country music, horse racing & Euchre. She was famous for her pies, especially her Coconut Cream Pies.



She is survived by her son, Gary J. (Debra K.) Loftus, daughter-in-law, Theresa R. Loftus, Six grandchildren, Jeremy (Samantha) Loftus, Rebecca (Val) Loftus, Kathy (Ben) Erdman, Lori (Barry) Poling, Heather (Chad) Varner, Jacob (Brittany) Loftus, 14 great grandchildren, four brothers, Rob (Joan) Shirley, Ray (Martha) Shirley, Jerry (Agnes) Shirley, Alvin (Sharon) Shirley. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis "Jerry" J. Loftus, son, Richard Dale Loftus, grandson, Michael Loftus, sister, Elise Aemmer, brother, Kent Shirley.



Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany with burial to follow at St Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church Cemetery.



The family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to St. Jude's Hospital.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019