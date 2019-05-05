Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Loftus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Loftus


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary Jean Loftus Obituary
Mary Jean Loftus

Edwardsville, IN - Mary Jean Loftus, 91, of Edwardsville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

She was born on July 11, 1927 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana to Curtis and Selene Shirley. She graduated from New Albany High School in 1945. She marrried Francis "Jerry" Loftus on November 24, 1949 at St. Mary's of the Knobs Catholic Church. She and her husband worked side by side on the family farm until his death in 1978. After his death she continued to work on the farm with her family. She loved dancing, country music, horse racing & Euchre. She was famous for her pies, especially her Coconut Cream Pies.

She is survived by her son, Gary J. (Debra K.) Loftus, daughter-in-law, Theresa R. Loftus, Six grandchildren, Jeremy (Samantha) Loftus, Rebecca (Val) Loftus, Kathy (Ben) Erdman, Lori (Barry) Poling, Heather (Chad) Varner, Jacob (Brittany) Loftus, 14 great grandchildren, four brothers, Rob (Joan) Shirley, Ray (Martha) Shirley, Jerry (Agnes) Shirley, Alvin (Sharon) Shirley. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis "Jerry" J. Loftus, son, Richard Dale Loftus, grandson, Michael Loftus, sister, Elise Aemmer, brother, Kent Shirley.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany with burial to follow at St Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now