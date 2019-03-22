|
|
Mary Jean Wilson
Jeffersonville - A funeral service for Mary Jean Wilson, 68, of Jeffersonville, IN will be at 10 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Neurath and Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market St. in Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, from 4 PM - 8 PM and on Saturday, from 9 AM - 10 AM at the funeral home. Mary Jean passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mary Jean was born on May 26, 1950 to the late Leon and Mary Catherine Allen. She was born and raised in the West End/Portland where she attended St. Columba Catholic School. Mary Jean graduated from Shawnee High School. She was known to many as "Mean Mary Jean," but don't let the name fool you. She had a very generous spirit, and cared deeply for all of her family and friends. She was a hard worker and was loved by many.
Along with her parents, Mary Jean is preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Wilson; and siblings, Peggy Crowe, Johnny Allen, and Joey Allen.
She is survived by her children, Frank "Buddy" Shea (Taylor) and Marla Wilson; grandchildren, Quentin, Jeffrey, Rosalind, Haley, Sean, Karlie, and Brayden; siblings, Jimmy Allen (Judy), Michael Allen (Kim), and Dennis Allen (Paula); companion, Mike Cain; and three great-grandchildren.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.nsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019