Mary Jo Darst Williams
Minneapolis, MN - Mary Jo Darst Williams, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 10 in Minneapolis, MN where she had lived for the last 10 years. She was pre-deceased by husbands -Joseph Harold Darst and Rupert Williams both of Louisville and one son Mark Darst.
She was born January 11th, 1935 in Paducah, KY to her parents Conley and Lorene Kaufman. She spent most of her adult life in and around Louisville. She leaves behind two sons -David (Cynthia) Palm Springs CA and Ken (Emily) Tampa FL and two daughters-Lisa Marie of St Paul MN and Lois of Galveston TX. In addition she was blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren located across the country. She is also survived by two sisters-Nell Gregory (Louisville) and Wendy Druen (Sarasota, FL), 3 brothers-Michael, Charles and Thomas (All of Paducah, Ky)
In lieu of Flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be donations to the American Cancer Society
or a food bank of your choice. Because of the existing pandemic, a Catholic burial will be scheduled in the future where she will be laid to rest with her husbands and son in the St. Paul Cemetery in Grayson County.